You've probably heard of "little free libraries," where people can take a book or leave a book, and now a Wisconsin woman is using that concept to share art.
Amy Zander is an artist and a teacher in Green Bay. She works with paint, clay, and glass in a studio in her backyard.
She says she wanted to share her love of art with more people, so for her birthday this summer, her husband built her a "little free art gallery."
The box stands in front of their home, like a little library but with art inside.
She says people can come and check out the art, like jewelry that she makes, as well as rocks her granddaughter painted. If you like it, you can take it. She encourages folks to leave their own artwork in there too.
"To spread a little happiness, to create smiles, especially with the pandemic going on, just to warm somebody's day is kind of what it's all about," she said.
For those who are inspired by what they see, Zander has art supplies inside the box you can take to create your own art.
She says the little free gallery is quite popular now that it's been open for a couple of months.
She says she and her family will continue to fill it with new works of art, and she hopes more people come and check it out.