ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh Valley woman is honoring her childhood best friend by raising money for cystic fibrosis.

She's hosting an event next Friday in Allentown, and it's drawing folks from as far away as Ireland.

Bekki George started raising money for CF when she was just a kid.

She did bike-athons and walk-athons, always with her childhood best friend Brett Weinstein by her side.

Brett was Bekki's very first friend. They were neighbors, and Brett had cystic fibrosis so it was always a part of their lives. Bekki has some great memories of their childhood. Brett's parents owned Dorney Park, his grandmother lived under the yellow coaster and they spent a lot of time there, especially when the park was closed. When he got older, doctors determined Brett needed a double lung transplant in order to survive, but that call never came and he passed away when he was just 20 years old.

Bekki has raised thousands of dollars for CF since. She was looking for a way to make her next event unique and that's when she reached out to a social media influencer she follows from Ireland.

Ben Mudge has CF, he's a fitness and life coach and really challenges folks with CF to live as full a life as they can.

Bekki thought why not reach out and see if he would be willing to come to her event in the US. And she says shockingly he said yes, so he'll be coming all the way from Belfast to be a featured speaker and he'll also be at the Great Strides Walk at Cedar Crest College on Saturday.

Bekki says although she can't bring her friend back, having events like this and raising money for CF gives her hope that we will find a cure.

A Celebration of Health and Wellness is next Friday night at the Lehigh Valley Sports Factory in Allentown.