Every year you have 365 days to change your life. Every day is a new opportunity, but it can be hard to see that when you're in a dark place.

And that's where Jess Mell was for a long time.

She struggles with depression and felt insignificant and says she believed she just didn't matter.

Jess is not that same person today, and she's sharing the story of how she changed her life in the most miraculous way.

A year ago, Jess says she decided to give life and herself one last chance and it worked.

On December 27th 2021, she decided to try something new every day for 100 days.

She met that challenge, and it was so exhilarating that when she came to the end of the 100 days in April with all of these new things she had learned, she wanted to keep going.

So she did, and she's now tried 365 new things in 365 days.

She says this experience helped her find joy in the smallest things and taught her to love herself again.

And she says she's just getting started.

Her challenges were all so different. Some big and some small, like learning how to play 'Silent Night' on the harmonica.

Here's her big finish:

Jess flew planes, baked cakes, and tried beekeeping. And instead of thinking, "Oh I should try that," she says she changed it to "Why don't I?" and then just did it.

You can follow Jess and her journey on Instagram at little_jess_x.