A California woman felt like she won the jackpot when she was given some free furniture, and the jackpot was hiding in one of the chairs.
Vicky Umodu recently moved to Southern California to be closer to her daughter and help care for her grandchildren.
She needed all new furniture, so she went online and found a Craigslist post advertising free furniture.
Vicky and her son picked up the free furniture and moved the pieces into their living room.
But, when Vicky sat in the chair, she felt like something was off.
She thought maybe there was a heating pad inside, so she stuck her hand in and felt around.
That's when she found envelopes filled with cash -- $36,000 to be exact.
"I was so excited, so we picked it up and brought it in. There was something, I thought it was a heat pad. My son...I was screaming. It's money, I need to call the guy!" Vicky said.
Vicky called the man she had gotten the chair from and returned all of the money.
He told Vicky the furniture previously belonged to his uncle who had died, and the family had decided to give away most of the items to people in need.
The man also gave Vicky some free kitchenware and other household supplies, as well as $2,200 so she could buy a new refrigerator.
Meanwhile, Vicky says she's thankful to have a cozy place to sit as she cuddles her 6-month-old grandbaby.