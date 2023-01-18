A woman who almost died during Hurricane Ian was rescued, but it's her time in the hospital that may have actually saved her life.

There were actually two rescues here for 79-year-old Sue Martin of Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The first was when her neighbor rescued her from her home during the hurricane, and the second was what doctors found during a very lengthy stay at the hospital.

When Hurricane Ian hit her home, she was stuck inside under a mattress and part of the ceiling that had come down. She was barely breathing and pale when her friend and neighbor Melody King found her.

"The entire piece of whatever holds the ceiling up was on top of her. When I moved her, she yelped loud and told me, 'Don't touch me!'" King said. "I said, 'Ms. Sue, it's Melody.' And her exact words were, 'My angel!'"

"She's just an angel. Whenever I need somebody, she's there. She gave me a life. She gave me life back again," Martin said.

She got Sue to the hospital and when doctors were treating her, they found an aneurysm of her aorta, the main artery to her heart. If that would have ruptured, doctors say Sue could have died.

On Friday, Sue walked out of the hospital for the first time in 107 days.

Sue's son Dean says she'll stay with him now in Indiana.