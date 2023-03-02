One Missouri woman gave her father the gift of a lifetime.

John Ivanowski has a deficiency causing an overactive immune system that attacks his kidneys.

When he learned he was going to need a new kidney, his daughter, Delayne suggested being his donor. But, he told the 25-year-old she was too young.

That's when Delayne decided she wasn't going to take no for an answer.

Delayne secretly started the process to see if she could be a suitable organ donor for her dad.

And it turns out she was.

John ended up receiving one of her kidneys on February 16.

But, he still had no idea it was from her.

It wasn't until the next day that Delayne shared she was the donor.

"I mean, I was upset but I'm so grateful. It's just hard to describe," John said. "Not to be hooked up to the machine anymore and be able to do what I need to do or what I want to do, it's just a big relief."

Delayne posted the heartwarming moment on TikTok, asking her followers to send money to help cover her family's medical costs.

She says the cost of the kidney transplant was about $6,000.

John is now back at home, and he says he is still processing all of his emotions.