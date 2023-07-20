A New Jersey woman underwent surgery for a brain tumor, but her surgeon had a unique approach to make sure he didn't cut too deep.

You don't typically think someone having a brain tumor removed would call it "fun," but Krystina Vied sang through the whole procedure.

She needed to be awake and talking so her surgeon could tell the surgery's effect in real time.

Dr. Nitesh Patel needed to know how far to go while removing tumor tissue to not impact her cognitive function.

He says singing would have been more effective for the surgery, as the team could test her rhythm, her cadence and her pitch.

Patel said the decision was an easy one to make with Krystina given her background.

"One of Krystina's passions is singing. She loves to do karaoke. So we figured why not have her sing," said Patel, co-director of neurosurgical oncology at Hackensack Meridian Health. "You know it's funny, we started out with some Neil Diamond... and then I think Krystina didn't know too many of the lyrics so I switched over to some of her options."

She teaches young children, so a lot of Disney songs were her favorite to keep her constantly singing.

Krystina says it was like she was throwing her own little concert for everyone.

The team started to notice some errors in her singing near the end of the operation. That meant it would be risky to remove anymore tissue.

In the end, Kristina came out of the surgery well, and her singing is still just as sweet.