An Arizona mom got a big surprise from her coworkers, and the video capturing the heartwarming moment has gotten millions of views on TikTok.

Erika Perez was overcome with emotion when her coworkers threw her a surprise baby shower.

One of Erika's coworkers, Marchaela Troupe, learned Erika hadn't had a baby shower, and with Erika due in a matter of weeks, her coworkers decided to give her one at work.

This is the family's fourth baby, and they were concerned they wouldn't be able to buy some of the things they need for the new baby because of recent medical bills.

That's when Marchaela secretly set up a registry on Amazon, and strangers started donating to send Erika gifts.

"They gave me the gift and I couldn't even open it because I felt so overwhelmed," Erika said.

For Perez and her family, the help couldn't have come at a better time.

The pregnancy was unexpected, only discovered after a recent surgery. The medical costs had already put them on a tight budget.

And in the spirit of generosity, Erika decided to immediately pay it forward, since she had received more than she needed for the baby.

She was able to give back to seven families, four of them from domestic violence shelters.