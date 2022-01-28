Meghan Watson's passion for training dogs began when she was a kid. Her father is blind, and she saw how much having a guide dog helped him.
Meghan says having a guide dog gave him the independence to do anything he wanted, from going to the grocery store to walking by himself.
Meghan quickly turned her dream of helping others into reality. She began volunteering with Southeastern Guide Dogs. She's currently training her fifth guide dog.
Volunteers like Meghan teach the dogs a foundation of skills and help socialize them. They are asked to expose the puppy to new and diverse settings, including stores and offices.
Puppy raisers usually have the dog until they are about a year-and-a-half old.
Then, the dog goes back to the organization for a little more training before going to its forever home. Meghan says it's not easy giving them back, but it's rewarding to know everything the dogs will go on to provide.
"Seeing how much they help and seeing them graduate as a guide dog is absolutely incredible," she said.
Volunteers must be 18 years or older, and older teens can become a puppy raiser as long as a parent or guardian agrees to share the responsibility.
There are several organizations for those who want to get involved in our area. They include the Philadelphia Volunteer Chapter of Canine Companions and Guide Dog Foundation.