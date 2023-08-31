A nurse who knows what it's like to be diagnosed with cancer is now giving back in a big way.

Brenda Blair was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. It was just four days before Christmas and the news was obviously devastating.

When she found out she was still in the early stages of the disease and that she was responding well to the treatment, she decided in that moment that she was going to give back to those who weren't as lucky.

That's how "Together, We Got This" was born.

It's Brenda's fundraiser, and with the money she raises -- and now that she's well and cancer-free -- she visits people who have cancer and are still in the thick of treatments. She surprises them with an envelope full of cash, usually about $1,000, and some encouraging words.

Not only does Brenda understand what they are going through because she went through treatment herself, but she has an understanding of cancer through her profession. She is the director of nursing at an assisted living facility in Rhode Island.

"You know that saying, you never know what they're going through unless you've walked in the shoes? Well, I've walked in the shoes so I know exactly how they feel," Brenda said.

She invited a local TV station WJAR in Providence to come with her on her latest surprise delivery.

They met up with Matthew Cedarfield, who was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in May.

"It means a lot... You find out who really loves you and you know, and how many people really care about you," Matthew said.

So far, Brenda has surprised 18 people with her acts of kindness. She's been on this mission for about four years now and her next fundraiser is in November.

She says she's applying for nonprofit status, and in the meantime, if you want to help out, you can email her at bblair033@yahoo.com