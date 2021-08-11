Three women are spending the summer on a road trip across the United States. They became friends earlier this year after making a heartbreaking discovery.
The women found out they were all dating the same man, at the same time, but they took their heartbreak and invested it into something new, together.
It all started when 21-year-old Morgan Tabor of Boise, Idaho, got an uneasy feeling about her boyfriend over the holidays. She noticed some flirty comments on her boyfriend's social media so she checked out that young woman's Instagram page. She found pictures of her boyfriend there, as though he was that woman's boyfriend too. Turns out he was dating both of them, though the women thought they were dating him exclusively.
They eventually found others he was dating too. They all dumped him, and that's where the new friendship story beings.
Three of the women -- Morgan, Bekah King, and Abi Roberts -- got together one weekend and became fast friends. They talked about how their old boyfriend had told them each about his dream to get a VW bus and travel around the country.
So, the three bought an old bus. They spent two months and about $5,000 renovating the BAM Bus -- representing the first letters of their names -- adding a new floor, building bunk beds, installing insulation, and painting the outside.
The women hit the road on June 25, starting in Idaho, then went to Wyoming and Montana.
The trio are working remotely to fund their trip, and they often receive Venmo donations from kind strangers.
The original plan was for them to head back home in November, but they are now thinking about extending the trip and possibly making it a long- term situation.
While their reason for meeting was far from ideal, they say they would go through it again just to meet each other.
Follow their adventures on Instagram -- @the.bam.bus