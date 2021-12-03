A one-digit phone number mix-up has led to a decades-long friendship.
It all started when a Florida woman thought she called her daughter, but instead she called a stranger in Rhode Island.
More than 20 years ago, Mike Moffitt, who lives in Rhode Island, began getting calls from a random Florida number.
The woman on the other end of the line, Gladys, explained she was trying to call her daughter in Maryland, with the area code 410. Mike's area code is 401.
Mike says every time Gladys would call and make the same mistake, she would quickly hang up, until one day Mike decided to stop her before she hung up. He said, "Hey if we're gonna talk like this, we might as well get to know each other."
The two went on to talk over the phone every few months for the last 20 years.
This Thanksgiving, Mike and his family were in Florida for Thanksgiving.
At one point during their trip, Mike realized he was just two miles from Gladys' house, so he decided to surprise her.
Mike posted the meet-up on his Facebook page, saying, "There are incredible people in this world that are a wrong number phone call away."
Mike says now that they've met, he hopes their bond can grow even stronger.