A World War II veteran from Colorado was reunited with his prized personal possession. It's a story that spans seven decades and multiple continents.
The story is also an example of the positive impact of global social media.
After World War II, a Czech reporter was using a metal detector in forests around Prague when he found a bracelet with an engraving of what he thought might be the original owner's initials.
"I was really surprised, really. More than anything else," said Joe Esquibel, the bracelet's owner.
He was connected with the finder after they posted photos of Joe's engraved initials on a Czech Facebook page.
Luckily, a fellow resident of Grand Junction Colorado saw it.
Alena Buscovska was able to use the information to track down Joe's family and plan the reunion.
She got in touch with Joe's daughter, Jolene, who was able to reunite her father with the items this October.
"This is a part of my dad's history, World War II, the greatest generation. And on the back of the bracelet, he has my mom's name that he engraved himself. We come from a very faithful family and I think he just wanted to have her there and it means everything to have these back for him," Jolene said.
She says her father was in shock to see the items again.
He says after 76 years, he assumed they were lost to time, and he's happy to have a reminder of his past.
Joe's service to his country didn't stop with he finished his tour of duty as an army sergeant during World War II. When he came home, he worked for the VA Medical Center in Grand Junction for 20 years before eventually retiring.