ST. LOUIS, Mo. -- 94-year-old Carl Hall accomplished a lot during his career in the military.

Since retiring in 1990, he has dedicated his time to a different service.

He's a regular here at Shriners' Children's Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

For the past 32 years, Carl has been there for everyone who walked through the door.

Staff and patients say when they see Carl their faces just light up.

Carl will sit with the patients and chat with them.

And, no visit is complete without a gift.

Carl says some of the patients he once saw as kids have now grown up and even come back to give him donations for gifts for current patients.

"It's really helpful to your physical and mental health because you're helping kids get better," Hall said. "I've seen kids come in here that couldn't even walk or do anything. When they leave, they're like a regular kid. It's just amazing."

Carl has worked alongside several church groups and community organizations, and has helped raise more than $270,000 in donations.

Carl says he plans to continue his visits and donation collections for as long as he can.