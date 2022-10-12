WYOMISSING, Pa. - A spot in the mall is giving a gym more visibility, and the owner says he hopes it becomes a bright spot for kids in Berks County.

Trainer Michael Melendez has been boxing since he was 8 years old, and he's hoping to share what he's learned with even more kids, now that's he's opened up a boxing club inside the Berkshire Mall.

Reading Extreme Boxing Club is where PacSun used to be.

Melendez says the ring in the gym has a cool history and a connection to Hollywood.

He says the ring is from the movie, "Rocky V." Boxing fans will know it as the ring from the Blue Horizon in Philadelphia, which Sports Illustrated called the last great boxing venue in the country.

Melendez says it was at the Blue Horizon for about 80 years, and 50 world champions have walked through the ropes.

Now, your kids can train in it.

Melendez says boxing is more than just landing a punch. He says at his gym, it's about helping kids stay active and stay out of trouble.

"I just want to encourage everybody that have kids that are having disciplinary problems and on the streets, just to get them off the streets, get them into a positive environment where they can start developing some sense of discipline," Melendez said. "It doesn't necessarily have to be this gym, it can be any gym. I believe boxing pretty much saved my life and I'd like it to do the same for others."

He's been having fun training some quality boxers, like 15-year-old Olivia Tillman of West Reading, and 22-year-old Christian Salome of Reading.

They were both Golden Glove champions in 2021 and 2022.

Another boxer is third in the nation in his weight category, Alexander DeAlba. He's the nephew of former pro boxer, Frank DeAlba.

Melendez says that kind of success in the ring is incredible, but the focus is really on being a safe refuge where kids can build confidence and learn discipline.