Community gardening has grown in popularity during the pandemic, but a pastor in Wyomissing is taking things further.
This Berks County church isn't just giving out vegetables, it's teaching members to grow for themselves and to share that bounty with others.
It all started at the Bausman Memorial United Church of Christ in Wyomissing.
Last year, Pastor Mark Johnson had just finished delivering a sermon and was going about his day when he noticed a long line at a food pantry near the Berkshire Mall. People were waiting all that time for free produce.
He shared that story and a member of his congregation came up with an idea on how they could help.
That's what inspired them to start the Bausman Church's veggie garden program.
For the second year, churchgoers, if they were interested, were given two vegetable plants. This year they got zucchini and cucumbers.
Members can keep what they grow from one of the plants but they're asked to use the other to grow produce and bring it to our local food pantries.
Those veggies are donated to three Reading ministries -- Calvary UCC food bank, Providing Hope and City Light Ministry.
Last year, the program generated 400 pounds of produce, creating a self-sustaining cycle of healthy food.
This year's growing season has also been fruitful, with 65 pounds of zucchini and cucumber donated so far.
The biggest zucchini this year? It was over 20 inches.
At first, Pastor Mark was a little skeptical. He wasn't sure food banks would be interested in the green veggies without other salad fixins, but they were. It's been a big hit and he immediately saw the excitement and feeling of accomplishment that the project brought to his church as well.