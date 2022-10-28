Four-year-old AJ Tribble spends all day thinking about basketball, watching basketball, and of course, playing basketball.

People in Lexington, Kentucky, say he's a dribbling sensation.

Tribble loves to dribble!

His dad Andrew says it started when AJ was younger.

He got his son a PlaySkool rim, and he would spend all day shooting the ball at it with his pacifier in his mouth!

As AJ gets older, nothing has changed.

Andrew says his son is ready to shoot hoops first thing in the morning.

Now, the father and son spend a lot of time at the gym refining AJ's dribbling - and other skills.

He says AJ wants to grow up to be a professional player, just like his favorite players, Lebron James and Devin Booker.

"Just to see him at his age, doing the stuff he does, man that's amazing," said AJ's father. "As long as he's happy, I'm going to keep pushing him as he wants to go with it."

AJ is already developing a following on social media.

Andrew says it can be hard to keep up with his son.

He says if he doesn't take AJ to the gym each day, AJ always finds another way to get there.

He says his son gives it all, all the time, no matter what.