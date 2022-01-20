Officials say a young bird in Nebraska was close to death just months ago, after what they believe may have been an attack by another predator.
They were able to locate the eagle in November near Shelton, after someone called the Raptor Conservation Alliance Hotline.
An examination showed the eagle was not hurt, just a little weak and unable to fly on his own.
The Conservation and Rowe Sanctuary has been working to prepare the eagle for its return to the wild.
Experts say eagles have established home ranges or familiar areas. So, they released the bird back in Shelton, rather than being released in the area he was treated.
After three months of rehab, officials say he's better than ever.
There are about 70 other eagles at Rowe Sanctuary. Officials say they're always happy to welcome another one.
The eagle doesn't have the iconic white head of bald eagles because he's still too young. Those white feathers will develop as he grows.