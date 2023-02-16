A 13-year-old Virginia kid is bringing hope to kids in hospitals all across the country.

Even when he's struggling with his own health, Kahmari Riedl always has a smile for you. He is resilient and selfless, and that superstar attitude caught the attention of the Children's Miracle Network.

Every year, they recognize 10 children as champions to advocate for funding for their nonprofit.

They choose Kahmari after learning about what he is going through. He was born with gastroschisis, which is a disorder where your bowels are on the outside of your body at birth. He's been through more than 60 procedures in the last 13 years.

Here's some advice he has for other kids going through medical struggles.

"If you have a disorders, like me, and you just really don't feel safe, all you have to remember is that it's gonna be okay. And your parents and doctors are gonna help you get through it no matter what," he said.

Folks who know Kahmari say he faces challenges head on and that it's so moving to watch him do it because he does it all with a smile.

Kahmari says he's helping other kids and that's what matters to him, supporting them all the way.