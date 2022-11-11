READING, Pa. -- Here's how it works. You need an iPad. You can check one out at the exhibit if you don't have one or you can use your cell phone and you open the Zombie Ant Experience app.

You point it at this beautiful metal sculpture that is like a long wall and on the iPad screen the exhibit comes to life. You'll see from the ant's point of view what it's like to live beneath the forest canopy. And it's all in 3D.

That's the good news because it's a really cool art exhibit.

The bad news is that you're a zombie ant, which is actually a real thing that Penn State professors have been researching for years.

They have been studying a fungus that attacks ants. It doesn't kill the ant right away. Instead it takes over the ant's brain like a zombie would and takes control of the ant's muscles. Then they just mindlessly walk around until they find a place where the fungus can reproduce so it can attack other ants. Hours later, the fungus finally lets the ant die.

Sounds pretty horrific, but what's neat here is that Penn State has used this incredible research and turned it into an art exhibit that teaches us about bugs and biology.

What started as a science project is now an art and technology project.

There's also been a theater show about zombie ants.

They've been coming up with lots of creative ways to showcase this research.

You can check it out for yourself. The Zombie Ant Experience will be on campus until next August.