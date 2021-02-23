Got paper piles? How to go digital

Are you spending a lot of time at home surrounded by piles of papers?  Well, the expert say now is the perfect time to go digital!  WFMZ's Eve Russo spoke with Certified Professional Organizer Diane Albright recently to find out how to easily rid yourself of those dreaded paper piles!

