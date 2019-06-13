Hackettstown police are investigating after more than $1,000 worth of tires were stolen.
The tires were stolen from Motor City Garage on 115 East Plane St, Police Sgt. Darren Tynan said.
The thefts happened on May 19 around 6:40 a.m. and on June 10 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. 34 tires were taken with an approximate value of $1,400.
The vehicle was described as a white van with unknown registration. The van is seen in a surveillance video which can be viewed above.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Hackettstown Detective Bureau at 908-852-3302, 908-852-3300 or send an anonymous tip by texting 888-777 and in the message part you must first type "TIP HACKPD" then type your tip.