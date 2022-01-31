'My tía Pepa, her mood affects the weather / When she's unhappy, well, the temperature gets weird / My tío Bruno... We don't talk about Bruno!' 

The "Encanto" soundtrack is still riding high! It tops the Billboard 200 Album chart for a third non-consecutive week, with its best sales week so far.

It's the first soundtrack to spend at least three weeks as number one since "A Star is Born" a few years ago.

'The Master Chief was enhanced and trained for one purpose: to win this war. He and the other Spartans are our only effective weapons against the Covenant." ... "He is lethal, upgradeable, and, most importantly, controllable.'

Paramount-Plus has released the first full trailer, and premiere date, for "Halo" the live-action series.

Pablo Schreiber stars as "Master Chief" in the show based on the iconic video games about war between humanity and the alien menace, 'The Covenant'. 

"Halo" debuts March 24, according to Paramount-Plus.

