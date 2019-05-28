News

5 injured after rollover crash in Moore Township

Posted: May 28, 2019 03:25 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 05:15 PM EDT

MOORE TWP., Pa. - Five people were injured after an SUV rolled over in Northampton County Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened on the 100 block of Monocacy Drive in Moore Township at 2 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation, township police said. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

 

