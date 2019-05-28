5 injured after rollover crash in Moore Township

Bob Dremock Courtesy Bob Dremock

Bob Dremock Courtesy Bob Dremock

MOORE TWP., Pa. - Five people were injured after an SUV rolled over in Northampton County Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened on the 100 block of Monocacy Drive in Moore Township at 2 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation, township police said. The extent of the injuries is unknown.