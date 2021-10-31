UNION TWP., N.J. -- An inmate escaped from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Hunterdon County, New Jersey Sunday.
Jessica Graham, 40, escaped from the minimum-security unit at the Union Township facility, according to the Hunterdon County prosecutor’s office.
Graham was sentenced in June to a maximum of five years in prison for a criminal mischief charge.
Officials said Graham was last seen near exit 13 off Interstate 78 westbound, just west of the prison.
She stands five feet five inches and weighs 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
She has previously used the aliases Jessica Szabo or Jessica Toussaint.
Anyone with information about Graham’s whereabouts is urged to contact Hunterdon County Communications at 908-788-1202 or 911.