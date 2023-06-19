BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A 256-unit apartment complex may cover the old golf driving range off Route 33 in Bethlehem Township, one of the last remaining green spaces on William Penn Highway.

The Chrin V7 Residential Development plan includes 12 apartment buildings and a clubhouse with a pool on what is now mostly vacant acreage between Route 33, William Penn Highway and Hope Road.

The V7 in the name stands for the old restaurant and driving range the occupied the site. There is now just a vacant brick building on William Penn Highway and a cornfield behind it. The driving range closed more than 20 years ago.

Bethlehem Township's Planning Commission will review a sketch, or preliminary, plan at its June 26 meeting. No action is taken upon the presentation of a sketch plan, which is provided to seek feedback from the township.

The Chrin plan includes 12 two-story "garden apartment," four containing 16 apartments each, and the other eight with 24 units each. The 12 residential buildings would have a total floor area of 286,736 square feet. The plan shows 425 parking spaces, or 1.66 per unit.

Earlier plans for the site proposed by Chrin Cos. included stores, a gas station and movie theater. The current plan is focused on housing.

Northampton County property records say the 5218 William Penn Highway site covers 16.9 acres and is owned by Chrin V-7 Associates.

The V7 site is just off Route 33, and is one of several developments proposed for William Penn Highway or in the works: offices, apartments and potentially a Wawa convenience store.

Just east of the tract and across William Penn Highway is the Northampton Country Club, and to the east, Farmersville Elementary School.

The preliminary Chrin plan, submitted by the Langan engineering firm, says the site contains no wetlands and no woodlands. A homeowners' association would be formed to maintain open space, and the development would use public water and sewer.

Stormwater management plans are included with the preliminary layout.

The Planning Commission will discuss the plan at its Monday, June 26, meeting, starting at 7 p.m. The meeting will also be available on Zoom. The agenda is a draft and subject to change.