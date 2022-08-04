LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - Air Products and Chemicals Inc., a global maker of industrial gases, reported fiscal third-quarter revenue today of $3.2 billion, a 22% increase over sales in the year-ago quarter.
The company's higher pricing and sales offset inflation, supply-chain costs and unfavorable currency movements.
The Lehigh County-based company's revenue exceeded the consensus analyst estimate of $3.06 billion, based on data from Zacks Investment Research, and was well above the $2.6 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2021.
The company said in a statement that the revenue increase was the result of higher energy costs, which were passed to customers, along with higher prices and sales volume. Unfavorable currency conversions partly offset the positive factors.
Net income for the quarter was $587 million, or $2.62 per share under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Adjusted earnings per share were also $2.62, a penny above estimates posted by Zacks.
Adjusted EPS excludes some items that the company deems unusual or one-time. Adjusted results do not conform to GAAP but are closely followed by investors.
The company reiterated its forecast of full-year 2022 adjusted EPS of $10.20 to $10.40. It forecast fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.68 to $2.88, up 7% to 15% over the year-ago quarter.
Capital expenditures for fiscal 2022 are expected to exceed $4.5 billion, according to the earnings statement.
"Our people across the globe are executing on our strategy, which is fundamentally based on doing two things at the same time: running our base industrial gas business efficiently and continuing to invest in and grow it, while also being the first-mover in low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects that help the world decarbonize and drive the broader energy transition," Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Seifi Ghasemi said in the statement.
"Despite significant, continued challenges in the world, our team's hard work and commitment are enabling the strength and stability of our business to shine through, as evidenced in our results this quarter," he said.
Air Products statement