MACUNGIE, Pa. - A popular restaurant serving "traditional food in a very nontraditional way" is ending operations in Lehigh County.

Mad Dogs Hot Dogs, specializing in unique, loaded hot dogs, is set to close later this month at 17 N. Poplar St. in Macungie, according to a post on the business' Facebook page.

The eatery is known for its roughly two dozen movie-themed hot dogs, including the "Shrek" (bacon-wrapped, cheese-stuffed, deep-fried dog with sliced avocado and chopped jalapenos), "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" (grilled dog with sliced cucumber and tomato, chopped lettuce and homemade yogurt sauce), "King Kong" (two grilled dogs on one roll, topped with hickory-smoked bacon, crinkle-cut fries, homemade chili sauce and cheese wiz) and "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (grilled dog with American cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, scrambled egg and smashed tater tots).

Mad Dog owners Christopher and Melissa Moyer are retiring, and Sunday, April 30, will be the business' last day, according to the post.

"Mad Dogs Macungie was an amazing adventure for Chris and me, and now it’s time for us to say goodbye," the online announcement reads. "All the hard work and long hours were well worth it. Mad Dogs has continued to grow and be successful, every month has succeeded the month before!! Mad Dogs has made it possible for us to retire at such a young age! That says it all."

The Moyers plan to liquidate all of their business and personal items, including various furnishings, and individuals are welcome to stop by the property to check out available items.

Additionally, the building and business concept are available, and interested parties may contact the Moyers at 610-751-5873 (text only).

"We are extremely excited but also sad and we will miss our customers, friends, employees, and most of all family," the announcement continues. "Retirement means adventures."

The Moyers originally began serving their hot dog creations in Kutztown in 2017.

Other menu highlights include specialty burgers such as "The Divine Swine" (homemade pulled pork, homemade coleslaw, chopped jalapenos, sweet chili sauce, homemade sriracha mayo and cheddar cheese); sides such as loaded pierogies, fries and mac and cheese; and chilled treats such as ice cream, milkshakes and sundaes.

Within a couple of hours of Friday's announcement, the post had garnered more than 150 reactions and more than 100 comments, mostly from customers extending warm wishes to the Moyers.

"Will miss you guys," one person wrote. "You were always so pleasant. Best of luck and safe travels. Enjoy....life is short."

"Wishing you guys the best!" another person commented. "Lunches haven’t been the same in Kutztown since you left! Nothing but love!"

Mad Dogs' last hours of operation (subject to change at any time) are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 21-23, noon to 8 p.m. April 24 and 25 (ice cream only) and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 26-30.

"We want to give a huge thank you to all our customers!" the announcement continues. "Without Mad Dogs Kutztown, Mad Dogs in the park, Mad Dogs Mobile and Mad Dogs Macungie customers and of course lots of hard work, this would not be possible."

"We also want to say thank you to our past and present employees!"