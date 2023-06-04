B. Braun Medical has introduced DoseTrac, infusion-management software for hospitals and other users that can connect as many as 40,000 pumps.

The Bethlehem-based company's product line includes drug-delivery systems and pumps for infusion, the provision of medicine via a catheter.

DoseTrac Enterprise Infusion Management Software can provide an overview of an organization's "infusion pump fleet," according to a B. Braun statement. The software can connect thousands of pumps at multiple facilities.

DoseTrac can "transform the way healthcare organizations manage their infusion pumps and data," Jonathan Stapley, a senior director of marketing, said in the statement. The software allows a hospital to manage data from the top level down to a single care area.

"We believe this uniquely designed software represents a significant leap forward in infusion management," Stapley said.

The software can be used on desktop computers, tablets and smart phones, B. Braun said.

B. Braun Medical is part of B. Braun Group, which is based in Melsungen, Germany. The worldwide group employs about 64,000 people, including about 8,500 in North America.