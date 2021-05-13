READING, Pa. –Berks County Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt reported Thursday morning that the county’s Berks Cares Vaccine Center in Muhlenberg Township will begin expanding its hours next week.
Opened on May 3, the COVID-19 vaccine site has been operating from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
Beginning May 17, the center will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, operate 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Fridays and 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturdays. More information on these hours, as well as information such as how to schedule an appointment, is posted on their website.
Barnhardt said the change in hours is meant to open the availability of the center to more people during non-working hours.
Also of importance, Barnhardt noted the center offers access to the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine, based on a client’s preference.
Ahead of next Tuesday’s primary election, Barnhardt also reported that the county has a critical need for poll workers.
As of Thursday, Barnhardt said the county has 853 workers out of the 1200 needed.
The county pays poll workers $180 for the day. Interested county residents can call 610-478-6490 for additional information.
Also related to the primary, Barnhardt announced the special hours for the two drop-boxes for mail-in voting will be open 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday and 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. on both Monday and on election day.
The drop boxes are located in the Berks County Services Center on Court Street and in the Berks County Agricultural Center on County Welfare Road, Bern Township.
In other business, the commissioners approved a revised policy that will allow public commenters to post comments up to one-hour prior to the public meeting.
Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said commenters up to this point have been able to leave written comments up to a week prior to the meeting on the Microsoft Teams platform.
Leinbach said the move is to try and have comments more focused on the meeting agenda.
On that same topic, Leinbach said according to the rules, the chair has the right to declare any comment out-of-order and not allow it to be read.
“In accordance with free speech, we have read every single comment that was presented, but I would really ask commenters to focus on the county of Berks and issues we are involved with directly,” Leinbach said. “I don’t want to do that (prohibit comments from being read), but I am noting that this is something I may have to address.”
Every Thursday since November, the commissioners have received repeated comments from people dissatisfied with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
Leinbach said that the commissioners will most likely return to live meetings sometime in July after new technology has been installed in the commissioners’ board room.
The goal of doing that will be to give anyone the option of attending a meeting in person, while also allowing residents to attend and comment virtually through Microsoft Teams, Facebook or YouTube.