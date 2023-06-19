BETHLEHEM, P.A. – The Bethlehem Area School Board voted during a special meeting Monday night to adopt a final $339 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year.

The spending plan is a 2.93 % increase over this year’s budget.

With a projected revenue of about $332 million, the district plans on using $7 million from its fund balance to close the gap.

The school property tax rate will remain the same.

School board president Michael Faccinetto noted that this is the fourth consecutive year that the district has not had to raise taxes.

“This would be the fourth year of no tax increases, which kind of speaks to what we've been talking about for a long time as far as state investment,” Faccinetto said. “We’ve seen increases from Harrisburg the last several years and then we have seen flat budgets here as far as tax increases go, which hopefully continues with future state investment.”

Chief Financial Officer Harry Aristakesian reminded the board that even though the adoption of the budget is the final spending plan, it could still be adjusted based on the outcome of the state budget, which should be passed by June 30.

“I do want to remind you that this is still somewhat final, but subject to change because we're utilizing 85% of the Governor's proposal,” Aristakesian said. “We did budget for the school mental health block grant, which is yet to be approved, but we're optimistic that it will be approved.”

“We have not budgeted any kind of new debt,” he added. “While we are talking and planning for potential capital projects, we don't have any new debt being taken on the next fiscal year.”

Should there be any negative changes after the state budget is passed, Aristakesian said the district’s strategy will be to continue to utilize the fund balance, which is basically the district’s savings account.