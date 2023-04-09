Bethlehem's Planning Commission will review Thursday a proposal to knock down a four-unit brick home on Linden Street to make way for 10 apartments in a new two-story building.

Developer Alain Aoun presented a plan for 16 units at the site in 2021, but zoning allowed only 10 on the 1-acre lot. The city's Zoning Hearing Board advised him then to take the proposal for 3410-3412 Linden St. back to the planning commission. At the 2021 meeting, residents complained that the initial proposal would not match the character of the neighborhood.

Linden Street has drawn the attention of apartment developers, starting with the Taylor Court Apartments on the east side of the road at 3032 Linden St. That complex was built in 2019. One-bedroom units start at $1,695, according to the Taylor Court website, and two-bedroom apartments start at $1,895.

Another 61 apartments are planned for the former Stefano's restaurant. Ground at that site is being cleared, and what was the front room of Stefano's is now a big hole in the ground. A new smaller restaurant is planned, with an apartment building toward the rear. At the intersection of Linden Street and Butztown Road, 36 apartments are planned for the southeast corner, across from Bank of America.

The 3410-12 Linden St. property under review Thursday would have have 20 parking spaces for the 10 units, according to plans submitted to Bethlehem.

The Bethlehem Planning Commission will review the proposal Thursday, April 13, at 5 p.m. in Town Hall. Meeting agendas are subject to change.