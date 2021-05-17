MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – At Monday night's meeting, the Muhlenberg Township Board of Commissioners learned more about plans for the $2 million replacement of the Ebling Memorial Bridge, which crosses Bernhardt Creek on Spring Valley Road.
Representatives from C.C. Johnson and Malhotra, the Camp Hill-based engineering consultant for the project retained by Berks County, told the commissioners that the project is anticipated to begin in summer 2022 and take one year to complete. When finished, the bridge will be turned over to the township at no cost.
The bridge, which is currently owned by the county, was constructed in 1959. Recent inspections have discovered a number of structural deficiencies.
The rebuilt bridge is expected to have a 100-year lifespan and will allow the weight limit for the span to be increased from the current 15-ton limit to 40 tons. During reconstruction, a 2-mile stretch of Route 12 will serve as a detour.
Other actions
Board Vice President Derek Lupia introduced a motion to memorialize Jared Rothenberger, a Muhlenberg Township employee who died May 5, with a plaque in the new public works maintenance facility. The motion passed unanimously.
Also, it was announced that the new maintenance facility will hold a ribbon-cutting and open house Saturday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Board President Michael Malinowski announced that the June and July commissioners' meetings will be held outdoors at Jim Dietrich Park beginning at 6 p.m.
Commissioner Steve Wolfinger reminded the public that the township will offer Basic Kayaking 101, Saturday May 22 at Jim Dietrich Park from at 10 a.m.
In other actions, the commissioners approved the following payments to contractors for work associated with the construction of the new public works maintenance facility:
- Balton Construction Inc. in the amount of $72,647.35.
- Leibold Construction in the amount of $15,300.00.
- Vision Mechanical Inc. in the amount of $5,354.20.
- Albarell Electric in the amount of $91,517.49.
Also, the commissioners authorized Police Chief William Heim to extend conditional offers of employment to two individuals in accordance with the civil service rules and procedures. The new officers will replace two retirees and will return the department to its full strength of 31 officers. The new officers will begin training at the Reading Police Academy in July.