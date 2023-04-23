Fulton Bank has started a Diverse Business Banking program to serve minority, women, military veteran and LGBTQ business owners.

Those business people have unique needs, according to Lancaster-based Fulton Bank. The bank's Diverse Business Advocates will provide guidance and custom solutions to diverse business-owners.

"We are committed to making financing and banking products more accessible to groups that, historically, have been underserved," according to a statement from Fulton Financial Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Curtis J. Myers. Fulton Financial is the parent company of Fulton Bank.

The program will include flexible approval criteria for loans and lines of credit; banking product bundles; Small Business Administration products, and payroll and cash-management services. The bank's Diverse Business Advocates are certified to help minority businesses.

"This program advances our purpose to change lives for the better," Myers said in the statement.

Fulton Bank operates in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. It employs more than 3,300 people. Fulton Financial is traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol FULT. The closing share price Friday was $12.49, near its 52-week low of $12.29. The 52-week high price is $18.91.