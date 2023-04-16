BATH, Pa. - Kolbe Academy, a Catholic high school for students recovering from addiction, will not reopen for the 2023-24 school year.

Enrollment at the first Catholic recovery high school in America was not enough to sustain Kolbe financially, according to the AD Times, the newspaper of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Allentown.

The school opened in 2019 at the St. Francis Center in Bethlehem. Kolbe later moved to the former Sacred Heart School in Bath.

"Opening Kolbe Academy was part of our Catholic mission to help families in need," Dr. Philip Fromuth, Superintendent of Catholic Education, said in the AD Times.

"I want to thank everyone who was part of this courageous undertaking -- students, parents, faculty, staff, the Kolbe Board of Directors and the community at large," he said.

When Kolbe opened, it was the first faith-based recovery high school in the U.S.

The school community's goals were defined in the Kolbe Promise: "As a member of Kolbe Academy, I will trust in God's plan for me. I will be honest in all that I do. I will be kind to myself and others. I will have the courage to persevere. I will humbly know who I am. I will openly accept God's grace each day."

The Diocese of Allentown runs a network of 36 schools serving 9,000 children in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton and Schuylkill counties, according to the diocesan website. There are 26 elementary schools, seven high schools and three special-learning centers.