UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Do-it-yourselfers looking to spruce up their deck, living room or another part of their home with a fresh coat of paint have a new store to check out in the Lehigh Valley.

Sherwin-Williams, a global company that manufactures, develops, distributes and sells paint, coatings and related products, is holding a grand opening sale on Saturday, May 6, at the business' newest regional store at 7720 Main St. in the Fogelsville section of Upper Macungie Township.

The renovated building previously housed a Steak 'n Shake restaurant and before that, it was home to a Bank of America branch.

The new Sherwin-Williams store, which held a soft opening a few months ago, carries hundreds of paint colors, along with primers, spray paint, interior and exterior stains and supplies such as drop cloths, masking tape, paint brushes and rollers, roller trays and ladders.

"Our grand opening sale will include 40% off paints and stains and 30% off supplies," assistant manager Tara Garger said. "We have a really nice paint selection, with a variety of finishes available - including flat, matte, satin, semi-gloss and gloss."

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, HGTV HOME by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy, Krylon, Minwax, Thompson's WaterSeal and Cabot.

Sherwin-Williams branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 5,000 company-operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors across North America and in parts of Europe, China, Australia and New Zealand.

The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world.

The Fogelsville store, supplementing more than a dozen other regional locations, is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Info: 484-273-7214.