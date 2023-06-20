The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review Thursday a proposal that crosses town and county borders in a bid to balance growth, preserve natural areas and build better communities.

The "River Central Multi Municipal Comprehensive Plan" would encompass the boroughs of Catasauqua, North Catasauqua and Northampton, along with East Allen Township and Hanover Township (Lehigh County).

The goals include "balancing preservation and development; promoting and coordinating a mixed-use transportation region; protecting and enhancing farmland and the farming community; preserving and expanding natural, recreation, cultural and historic resources; enhancing housing opportunities; and strengthening safe, healthy, creative inclusive and livable communities," according to a draft review discussed Tuesday by the LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee.

The LVPC has promoted multi-municipal comprehensive plans as a tool to coordinate how towns respond to development pressure.

"I think it is a very well-crafted plan." committee chairman Stephen Melnick said of the River Central proposal at a meeting Tuesday.

The LVPC's professional staff recommended that the plan also address sustainability and climate change.

The full commission will discuss the plan at its 7 p.m., Thursday, June 22 session. The agenda and a link to the virtual meeting are available at the LVPC website.

The committee also discussed the issue of home chickens, this time in Wind Gap, Northampton County.

The LVPC recommended that a zoning amendment in the borough about keeping poultry define the terms chickens, hens, rooster, coop, pen and run, and that any residence where chickens are kept "must be occupied by the owner of the property, or the resident must have express written permission from the owner of the property."

The Comprehensive Planning Committee will next meet July 25 at noon. The agenda and a link to the meeting will be posted on the LVPC site.

The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission has a professional staff that reviews big projects and zoning changes in Lehigh and Northampton counties. It also has 37 appointed commissioners, who discuss the reviews, sometimes alter them, and vote upon recommendations made by the staff.

Those recommendations are sent to municipalities and developers. The LVPC commissioners do not approve or reject projects. Final land-use decisions are made by municipalities.