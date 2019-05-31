The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission approved a document supporting the Upper Macungie Township 2019 Comprehensive Plan during its Thursday night meeting in Allentown.
The township, located in western Lehigh County, presented a plan with goals, objectives and policies that "were generally consistent with the County Comprehensive Plan," according to a LVPC document.
Of particular note, according to LVPC, was Upper Macungie's emphasis on "traditional neighborhood development which is consistent with the County Plan encouraging the use of traditional neighborhood development concepts and other innovative residential development techniques instead of conventional subdivision design practices." Ditto to Upper Macungie's conservation design.
LVPC also lauded the township in two specific areas.
"LVPC applauds the township's incorporation of redevelopment and adaptive reuse strategies for office parks and warehouses, as well as design standards for larger development site planning," the document notes. Further, LVPC "commends the emphasis throughout the plan on regional planning and the regional impacts of warehouse development, as well as the township's collaborations with its neighboring municipalities in implementing the Hamilton Boulevard Corridor Plan."
The planning organization also liked Upper Macungie's requirement for public truck parking spaces, amenities and trailer storage in addition to adopted standards for docking facilities for warehouse development "is commended given impacts generated by the multitude of logistics centers in the area."
LVPC also had a few recommendations for the township. Regarding the land use concept for the redevelopment of the Air Products campus, LVPC encouraged Upper Macungie to "consider greater mixed-use development incorporating high-density residential development."
It's LVPC's view that such an approach could "help address the township's housing goals and complement Upper Macungie and Lower Macungie's collaborative Hamilton Boulevard Corridor Plan."
In other business, LVPC presented a rough draft of a proposal called "FutureLV." The plan will provide direction for where future investments should be made in the Lehigh Valley for the next 25 years.
Aspects discussed Thursday night included the identification of three centers and four corridors central to the plan.
There is still "some work to do," but the plan's "core is there," Becky Bradley, LVPC's executive director, said.
A working group meeting to advance the plan will be held June 17, which will bring the group closer to presenting a formal draft.
In other news, the organization announced an event to promote their "Walk/RollLV: Active Transportation Plan." The project is designed "to bring awareness to safety and mobility" in how drivers interact with pedestrians and bicyclists.
LVPC hopes to "change the culture," according to Bradley, of transportation awareness. The event will be held at 3:30 p.m. on June 12 at the intersection of Broad and New streets in Bethlehem. A rain date is scheduled for six days later, on June 18.