Proposals for more than 2 million square feet of industrial and a 420-unit apartment complex in Forks Township go before the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission this week.

A hotel overlooking Route 22 might be coming down, if a Hanover Township warehouse plan moves ahead.

The LVPC, an advisory body, will look at plans for three buildings at Lou Pektor's River Pointe development in Upper Mount Bethel Township.

Then the commission will turn its attention to Arcadia Development's proposed 250,000-square-foot warehouse in Hanover Township (Northampton County), near the intersection of Route 22 and Route 512. The address listed for the warehouse is now the site of the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Lehigh Valley.

River Pointe, a regular topic at LVPC meetings, proposes three buildings covering 1.9 million square feet on lots at Pektor's 800-acre site along the Delaware River.

The entire River Pointe plan is for 12 buildings covering 5.87 million square feet, according to the LVPC. A small band of neighbors has opposed Pektor, a strategy Upper Mount Bethel Township Manager Ed Nelson has said is a "delaying tactic" for an industrial development on land that is zoned for industry. River Pointe will cover 3% of the township's 28,000 acres.

The opposition contends River Pointe will add traffic and pollution to the township and ruin the rural nature of UMBT. Supporters say the use is allowed and that the township needs jobs and tax revenue. Pektor has said he is seeking manufacturing tenants, not warehouses.

River Pointe aligns with the township's zoning, the LVPC notes in a preliminary draft of its report. Then the LVPC notes pros and cons. The project "has the potential to provide number economic benefits to the township and the Lehigh Valley, including jobs and tax revenues. However, the size and scale of the project significantly surpasses any existing development and infrastructure in the surrounding area."

The LVPC points out traffic problems and a "low clearance" railroad bridge over River Road in Portland, note of the development.

The warehouse proposed for Hanover Township is at 300 Gateway Drive, east of the Embassy Bank and Hampton Inn on the northeast corner of the intersection of Route 22 and Route 512. That site is a Best Western Hotel now, as shown in aerial views provided by the LVPC. An adjacent open lot to the east would also be part of the warehouse property.

The LVPC draft review includes something any commuter in the 512/22 area knows: "Route 22 in this location is listed as a current and future priority congested corridor."

The Forks Township plan is for 19 apartment buildings and two mixed-use buildings on Sullivan Trail north of the intersection with Uhler Road. The total proposal is for 420 apartments, 14,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, and 14,000 square feet of office space, with a recreation center.

The development will generate 3,745 vehicle trips per day, according to the LVPC agenda, adding traffic to a township where housing and commercial uses are taking over farm fields.

"Forks Township is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the region," the draft report notes.

The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission is an advisory body. Its professional staff makes recommendations on big projects proposed for Lehigh and Northampton counties. The recommendations are reviewed by appointed commissioners, who make suggestions and then approve the recommendations. The commissioners vote only to approve recommendations, not to approve or block developments.

Final land-use decisions are up to municipalities.

The LVPC's Comprehensive Planning Committee will look at this week's agenda items at a virtual meeting at noon Tuesday. The full commission will vote on the reviews at a meeting Thursday at 7 p.m.

Agendas and links to the meetings are available on the LVPC website.