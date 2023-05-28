There are plenty of events to attend this Memorial Day, including community parades to honor those who have served our country.
Berks County
Fleetwood Memorial Day Celebration
- When: 10 a.m., followed by Remembrance in Park and afternoon events, food, and entertainment.
- Where: Main Street and Fleetwood Park
- Info: The Swingtime Dolls will play from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Ringgold Band plays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free.
Bally Memorial Day at the Pool
- Where: Bally Community Pool
- Info: There is a $5 entry fee. Hot dogs are $1.
Ephrata Memorial 5K
- When: 8 a.m.
- Where: Ephrata Recreation Center, 130 South Academy Dr.
- Info: Age Groups (Male/Female): 14 & Under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 60-64, 65-69, 70+.
S. Heidelberg Memorial Day Crafting
- When: 9: 30 a.m.
- Where: South Heidelberg Run West N Arthur Dr, South
- Info: Kick off your Memorial Day with a workout and a craft! Registration for class is required. Registration for the craft is not required, but highly encouraged.
Gethsemane Memorial Day Ceremony
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: Gethsemane Cemetery in Laureldale
- Info: After the mass, members of the Buccaneer Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps. will play Taps and several other inspiring songs. There will be an refreshments for all in attendance.
Shillington Memorial Day Parade
- When: 10:30 a.m.
- Where: 2 E Lancaster Ave.
- Info: The parade is scheduled to start at Shillington Park, and it will end at the Shillington Town Hall. Individuals are encouraged to participate in the parade procession.
Bernville Memorial Day Parade
- When: 1 p.m.
- Where: The parade will lineup at Penn-Bernville Elementary at 1 p.m., starting down Main Street at 2 p.m., ending with a Memorial service in Umbenhauer Park.
- Info: The Memorial Day Parade is funded by the community.
Bucks County
Doylestown Memorial Day Parade
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 63 E State St.
- Info: After a flag raising at War Memorial Field, the parade leaves Central Bucks West High School, moves east on West Court Street, east on West State Street, north on Main Street, and east on East Court Street to Doylestown Cemetery. The parade ends at the cemetery with a 30-minute memorial service and wreath-laying.
Quakertown Memorial Day Parade
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: The parade starts at Park Avenue and Main Street, proceeding north on 9th Street to Broad Street, then east until North 4th Street, north to Mill Street, and on to the Memorial Park, where the American Legion will conduct its program at 10 a.m.
- Info: This year they will have Captain (Ret.) David Christian, a highly decorated Vietnam War Veteran from Bucks Co., as their guest speaker.
Lehigh Valley
Emmaus Memorial Day Parade
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: Emmaus High School parking lot
- Info: If it rains, the parade will be cancelled but there will still be a ceremmony at the triangle.
Slatington Memorial Day
- When: 10:30 a.m.
- Where: Union Cemetery of Slatington, off of Route 873.
- Info: There will be a memorial service instead of a parade this year.
Killed in Action (Vietnam War) Memorial Service
- When: 12 p.m.
- Where: 10 E Church St, Bethlehem, PA 18018
- Info: Ceremony presented by the Bethlehem Detachment 284 of the Marine Corps League.
East Bangor Memorial Day Service
- When: 1 p.m.
- Where: East Bangor Cemetery
- Info: Sponsored by the East Bangor United Methodist Community Church. The speaker will be Anthony Manganiello. Anthony is a West Point Grad., Airborne Ranger, LT Colonel (Ret.). In case of inclement weather, service will be held at the church at 136 West Central Ave. East Bangor.
New Jersey
Hackettstown, NJ Memorial Day Parade
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: At the corner of Grand Ave and Washington St., and will then make a right onto Route 46 eastbound, then a right onto Route 182 southbound and will end at Union Cemetery.
- Info: A Memorial Day Service will immediately follow the parade at Union Cemetery. Several side streets leading to the parade route will be closed starting at approximately 9 a.m. Parking is available in any of the municipal parking lots and on many side streets.