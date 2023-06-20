READING., Pa. – Prior to the start of it’s committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday night, Reading city council had Wanda Negron sworn in to fill the vacant District 5 council seat.

Earlier this month, the Court of Common Please ordered that Negron fill the vacancy.

The seat became vacant on Jan. 9 when Donna Reed was appointed council president.

Although council accepted applications and interviewed five candidates, it failed to reach a consensus on an appointment.

Council then filed a petition with the Court of Common Pleas for a judge to fill the vacancy.

Negron will only serve until the end of this year, a newly elected member will be sworn in on Jan. 1.

Negron said it is a great pleasure for her to be able to serve the city.

“It is an honor to be part of this council,” she said. “You mean a lot to me because I know that you mean a lot to the city and I want us to work together; I’m here to help and put it together where we can all be a team.”