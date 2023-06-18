NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure will run for a third term in 2025, citing work to be done in providing housing and broadband Internet service.

McClure, a Democrat, was first elected in 2017. He won re-election in 2021. He is a lawyer by profession and has also served on Northampton County Council.

"With so much left to do on affordable housing, broadband accessibility and the fight against the scourge of fentanyl, I've concluded the decision to seek a third term is the right one," McClure said Sunday.

The Executive has said earlier that he would seek at least one more four-year term.

"I'll be there another term or two," he said during his annual State of Northampton County address at the Hotel Bethlehem in May. Two more terms would keep him in the county's top post through the start of 2034.

He recently posted a McClure for County Executive sign on his Facebook page, along with a comment that he wanted his intentions known early.

As Executive, McClure runs the operations of the county and manages about 2,000 employees. His responsibilities include the Gracedale nursing home, county prison, human services, 911 center and more.

During McClure's tenure, county budgets have kept property taxes level and cut them once, and open space and parks have been added. He has made the fight against what he calls "warehouse proliferation" a hallmark of his two terms.

Warehouses provide jobs and pay taxes, but McClure contends there are enough in the region. He has vowed to oppose tax breaks that would subsidize their construction.

Earlier this year, county officials unveiled the "Fake Is Real" campaign to educate residents about the dangers of fentanyl, a deadly drug, in pills that appear to be prescription opioids.

No other candidates have announced bids for Executive yet, with the election two years away.