ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Parkland School District Board of Directors approved a 2023-2024 final budget which raises property taxes 2.5 percent Tuesday night at the Administration Center.

The spending plan represents a 6.5 percent increase from last year's budget and produces an $9.5 million shortfall with $230.4 million in revenues. The proposed budget would increase the millage rate 0.40 mills from 15.90 to 16.30 mills. This translates into an average residential tax bill of $4,034 based on an average residential assessed value of $247,502. That's an average increase of $98.38 from the 2022-2023 tax bill.

In explaining why spending has increased, the district cited a few areas. Those areas involve increasing salaries by more than $4 million, raising employee benefits by about $3.8 million, along with more than half million dollar increases in special education services and charter school costs each.

In other news, directors received an update on proposals to address capacity issues at the high school and two middle schools. The study, performed by RLPS Architects, responds to projections that enrollment in the district will increase until it reaches and then surpasses the district's building capacities at various points over the next 10 years.

A closer look at the report shows enrollment at Parkland High School, which has a 3,317 student capacity, will surpass seating capacity by 2025, while Springhouse Middle School with a 1,439 student capacity is projected to fluctuate around capacity from now through 2032. Finally, Orefield Middle School with a 1,217 student capacity is predicted to hit negative territory in 2028.

A ninth-grade center and new middle school was presented as one option Tuesday night. The ninth-grade center - categorized by RLPS officials as option 1A - would require a wing at the high school and would cost between $66.65 to $78.2 million. Another plan termed option 1B would place the ninth grade standalone center at one of the district's existing properties with and without utilizing spaces. A new middle school on a new site project will cost the district between $137.1 to $169 million. The total cost for this option is between $203.8 and $291.6 million.

Option two involves a new eighth and ninth grade building. This new building on a new site will cost between $169.1 to $201.4 million.

Option three involves a new middle school and a new high school. The new middle school will cost between $137.1 to $163.5 million, while the new high school will require a $191.3 to $227.8 million expenditure. The total cost of option three would cost between $328.4 to $394.2 million.

The district's administration is scheduled to offer their project preference at the board's July 18 meeting. Directors are then expected to vote in August or September, according to a RLPS project timeline presented Tuesday night.