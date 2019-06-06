Pottstown Borough Council received multiple reports and set an agenda for June 10 that includes action on Gov. Tom Wolf's Restore Pennsylvania infrastructure improvement plan on Wednesday night.
The plan would use $4.5 billion in borrowed funds to be paid back by a severance tax on natural gas drillers. The severance tax has been opposed by many Republicans in the state legislature. The council is considering a resolution supporting the plan.
Also on the agenda for June 10 is a resolution authorizing $94,281 in matching funds to be used in the fiscal year 2019-2020 operating budget of Pottstown Area Rapid Transit. The funds will be generated from local contributors.
Peggy Lee-Clark, executive director of Pottstown Area Industrial Development (PAID), gave the council an update on the 2018 PAID report. Fourteen commercial properties valued at nearly $2.8 million were sold in Pottstown in 2018, she said. The average price per property was $184,500. In addition to the commercial properties purchased, 18 new businesses opened in the borough in 2018.
The key focus areas of PAID's 2019 efforts are further development of the Life Sciences Incubator/Hub and the Keystone Boulevard road extension, which has been allocated a $5 million build budget for the year. As always, Lee-Clark said, the attraction and retention of new business investment to downtown remains a high priority.
In other news, Councilor Donald Lebedynsky reported that the efficient methods committee is getting up to speed and has determined that in April and May the average response time to citizen inquiries or complaints is about one day.
Land Bank Chairwoman Deborah Penrod reported that the board has two vacancies. One vacancy was created by the end of the term of Twila Fisher. Penrod said that Fisher will reapply for the position.
Attorney Michael Mauger has applied for the other vacancy. Penrod also told the council that 2020 will mark the 100th anniversary of the Pottstown Library and that special events were being planned to celebrate the event.
Councilor Joseph Kirkland said the Olivet Boys and Girls Club averaged 45 children per day in May for after school programs, up from 20 per day in May 2018. Kirkland also announced that the summer camp program will begin June 17.