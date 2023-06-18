BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Audax Private Equity has acquired the U.S. operations of Strahman Holdings of Bethlehem Township for an undisclosed price.

Strahman, based at 2801 Baglyos Circle, makes industrial valves and other products that serve the pharmaceutical, food and beverage markets.

Audax's Flow Control Holdings business will add the Strahman line, including "washdown equipment" such as spray nozzles, to its portfolio. Strahman will continue to operate out of its Northampton County headquarters, according to an Audax statement.

"Strahman has an impressive line of products and a strong record of innovation in the U.S. dairy and washdown markets," Scott Kerns, chief executive officer of Flow Control (FCH), said in the statement.

Chief Executive Officer Jeff Graby of Strahman will stay with the company temporarily during the ownership transition. The rest of the leadership team and personnel will stay with Flow Control.

"Strahman is a great strategic fit with FCH," Graby said. "I'm proud of what we have accomplished and excited about what's next for our team as part of FCH."

Don Bramley, a partner with Audax Private Equity, said "Strahman has shown tremendous momentum in recent years." The acquisition expands FCH's manufacturing base and will boost brand awareness, he said.

"We're built to build businesses," according to Audex's website.

In 1921, Theodore and Herman Strahman founded Strahman Valves Inc. in New York City, according to the company website. In 1958, the company moved to New Jersey. In 2004, Strahman acquired MG Process Valves, based in Mery, France. The company expanded into Bethlehem Township in 2006. It now has manufacturing facilities in the U.S., France and Germany.

Private equity firms such as Audax raise capital to invest in companies and then seek to maximize the value of their assets. In the case of Strahman, Managing Director Andrew Oliver of Audax Private Equity said the transaction will help FCH become a leader in the sanitary flow-control market.

Audax Private Equity was founded in 1999 is based in Boston and San Francisco. It has about $16 billion in assets under management and employs about 185 people. It, in turn, is part of the Audax Group, which has about $36 billion in assets under management.