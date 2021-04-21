READING, Pa. – As a result of the boys basketball state title win, the Reading School Board learned that it will be asked to approve two licensing agreements for championship apparel.
The board will vote next Wednesday to approve agreements with SV Sports, Pottstown, and D&D Screenprinting, Kutztown to allow the businesses to sell championship apparel with the district's trademarks.
Chief Legal Officer Jesse Leisawitz said the proposed agreements will allow the sale of merchandise, with the school district receiving 5% of the net revenues.
Leisawitz said the agreements are for a one-year period but could not estimate what the net sales would be.
The Reading High School Red Knights won the state title with a 1-point victory over Archbishop Wood in the PIAA 6A championship game on March 27.
In another matter at its Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday night, the board heard Jennifer Murray, assistant superintendent, detail the district's summer plans for academic recovery.
Murray also informed the board that one high school graduation ceremony will be held outdoors at FirstEnergy Stadium on either June 1 or 2, depending on the weather. The ceremony will be begin at 7 p.m.