Allentown City Council approved two bills during Wednesday night's session that will give voters the opportunity to change when budgets are composed and how they become law.
Bill 33 directs the Lehigh County Board of Elections to place a referendum question before Allentown voters on the Nov. 5 general election ballot to amend the city's Home Rule Charter. The bill would require the mayor to provide the council with a balanced budget by Oct. 15, 15 days earlier than the current requirement.
Bill 34 was also approved by the council, leading to another referendum question. The bill would provide the council another two weeks to adopt a final budget, from Dec. 15 to Dec. 31. It also changes the number of votes needed to approve a city budget, lowering the threshold from five votes to four votes. In addition, it would prevent a budget from becoming law by default as was the case during last year's budget season when a 27% tax increase became law by default.
In other business, the council approved Bill 32, nicknamed "Ahnelly's Law." The law requires Allentown landlords to install window guards in all windows if a child 10 years old or younger lives in or spends considerable time in the rental unit, if requested by the tenant. The bill passed unanimously.
Dozens of supporters of the bill attended Wednesday night's meeting, many wearing white T-shirts with black lettering that stated "Ahnelly's Law." The name references Ahnelly Grace Rivera, a kindergarten student who fell out of a window to her death in March.
"We have to take a stand and protect our children," Councilwoman Cynthia Mota, the bill's principal sponsor, said.
She added that by voting for the requirement, "we are going to choose life" over death.
"Her death did not just affect her family, it affected the community," said Yanill Andrade, the little girl's mother, in comments prior to the vote. "… It may not bring Ahnelly back," she said of the new law, "but it will prevent future tragedies."
In other news, the council approved Bill 37, amending the 2019 General Fund budget to change the city solicitor's employment status from a part-time position to a full-time position.
"This is the right thing to do," Mayor Ray O'Connell said. "This is a change that will benefit all the residents of Allentown."
The approval means the city will pay $105,000 for a full-time solicitor as opposed to the $61,620 per year designated to the part-time solicitor.
After making the approval formal, the council then appointed Matthew Kloiber to the position.