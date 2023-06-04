Republic Bank is cutting jobs, reducing hours at branches and merging two Philadelphia locations into one as it seeks to operate more efficiently and as customers move toward online banking.

Republic First Bancorp, parent company of the bank, did not say how many jobs would be cut as it acts to "realize cost and operating efficiencies." It said it would be "eliminating redundant or unnecessary positions."

"All strategies have to evolve," Thomas X. Geisel, president and chief executive officer of Republic Bank, said in a statement. "As such, we need to evolve in how we serve our customers. That includes where we're located, the products and services we provide, as well as the channels we deliver through."

The financial company is based in Philadelphia, and has operations in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Its Pennsylvania service area includes Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Republic's moves match what many banks have done: cut in-person services as finance goes digital. In addition to cutting back on hours at branches, Republic will close its 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, office and move operations to its 1601 Market St. site.

The company has retained CBRE Group, an international real estate company, to evaluate and develop a plan for the bank's properties.

Republic First is traded on the NASDAQ stock market under the ticker symbol FRBK. The closing share price Friday was $1.22. In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $4.51 and as low as 62 cents.