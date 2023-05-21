Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has opened a medical-marijuana dispensary in Limerick, Montgomery County.

The 451 West Ridge Pike Store, near Route 422 between Pottstown and Norristown, will be open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. The dispensary opened Friday.

"Pennsylvania is one of the strongest medical markets in America," Trulieve Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers said in a statement.

Pennsylvania allows only patients with medical-marijuana cards to buy cannabis products. Across the Delaware River in New Jersey, anybody 21 or older can buy marijuana leaf, pre-rolled joints, gummies and more.

New Jersey's laws allow Garden State residents and anybody of age visiting the state to shop at licensed stores. Purchases are limited to one ounce (28.35 grams) of cannabis per transaction. Dispensaries do not sell perishable edibles, such as cookies or brownies.

Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries operate throughout Pennsylvania, including in Camp Hill, Coatesville, Devon, Harrisburg, King of Prussia, Reading, Scranton, Whitehall and other locations. The company has operations in 11 states.

"We provide the relief you need in a safe and natural way," the company's website says.

Trulieve is based in Tallahasee, Florida, and is traded on the OTXQX market under the ticker symbol TCNNF. The closing price Friday was $4.22.

On May 10, the company reported first-quarter revenue of $289 million and a net loss of $64 million. Gross margin, a measure of profitability, was 52%, down from 57% in the first quarter of 2022.