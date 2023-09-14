BELVIDERE, N.J. — At its meeting on Wednesday evening, the Warren County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to advance $10 million in relief bonds to aid in recovery efforts from July’s flooding.

“This was such a large damage that we may need to borrow money,” commissioner James Sarnoski said.

The typically “bond-averse” county passed initial consideration of $10 million in bonds at its Aug. 9 meeting. The bonds come as part of an ordinance that appropriates a total of $20 million for flood relief efforts.

According to county officials, bond relief appears increasingly likely as the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) resources are stretched thin by many recent natural disasters. The agency is currently prioritizing relief requests related to the Hawaii wildfires and Hurricane Idalia, the commissioners said.



In other news, the commissioners unanimously passed three proclamations on Wednesday — the last of which named Colleen Grzywacz as the 2023 Warren County Teacher of the Year.

According to the board, Grzywacz has been a music teacher for 18 years and has spent the last eight years at Hackettstown Middle School. She leads the school’s choir, which has performed at baseball games, Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies and other events.

“It’s the utmost honor to represent the hardworking, caring and creative educators who strive to make a positive difference in our schools and in our students’ lives,” Grzywacz said of receiving the award.

Commissioners and residents noted the strong impact Grzywacz has made on her students. Director Lori Ciesla said it was important to highlight arts and music teachers, as such programs are often cut first when school districts run into financial trouble.

“I’m happy and hopeful that arts and music teachers are being recognized,” Ciesla said. “...Kids need that release [from class].”

Commissioner James Kern III alluded to controversial education policies often supported by New Jersey teachers’ unions when congratulating Grzywacz, saying it was important to “celebrate” outstanding individual teachers in the state.

“I’m so happy about doing this proclamation [because] we’re highlighting the teachers. There’s a lot that we hear about going on in the state of New Jersey, but I think it’s so important that we celebrate the teachers that are doing a fantastic job.”

The first of the three proclamations designated Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week, in accordance with the national effort to honor the 236th anniversary of drafting the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.

The second proclamation designated Friday, Sept. 15, as POW/MIA Recognition Day in Warren County, in accordance with the national day celebrated annually on the third Friday in September.

To mark National POW/MIA Recognition Day, the county will host a “somber” ceremony at the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action memorial, at the Oscar Unangst Memorial Fields, 585 County Road 519 in White Township. It will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Sarnoski said.

“Let us remember that freedom is never free, democracy always requires champions, and that we owe an eternal debt to the heroes of our armed forces,” Sarnoski said.